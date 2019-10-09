Man killed after train hits truck

News
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. -Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to a railroad crossing located at 65 S and Klie Road at 8:28 a.m. Deputies arrived on scene at 8:45 a.m. to find that a yellow pickup truck was hit by a train, consisting of 116 rail cars, traveling at 37 miles per hour. Deputies stated that heavy fog obscured their view of the area upon arrival.

There was one occupant in the truck who died in the collision. The occupant has been identified as Eugene Lazell Fletcher, a 55 year old black male.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is awaiting a video from Union Pacific Railroad for more information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Get Your Arkansas State Fair Tickets!

More Don't Miss