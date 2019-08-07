Man killed in Waldo, suspect arrested

WALDO, Ark.- One man is dead and a suspect is in custody after Columbia County deputies say they found a body lying in a road.

The Waldo Police Chief said he was told about a body lying on North Locust Street just before noon Tuesday.

The chief found the body, later identified as Stanley L. Milner, 32 of Waldo, in the 700 block of North Locust Street.

Deputies say upon further investigation, Mario Easter, 39 of Waldo, was identified as a suspect.

Deputies say Easter was arrested just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Easter is currently being held without bond at the Columbia County Jail on Capital Murder and Possession of a Firearm charges. Easter is awaiting his first court appearance.