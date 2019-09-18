Man pleads guilty after shooting police officer in 2018

MT. VERNON, Ark. – Man pleads guilty to Criminal Attempt to Commit Capital Murder from November 28, 2018.

On November 28, 2018 around 7:00 p.m., White County Sheriff’s Deputy Bradley Stevens responded to Meadow Lane in Mt. Vernon in regards to shots being fired.

Deputy Stevens arrived with his blue lights activated as he had been there earlier in the day due to a civil dispute.

Deputy Stevens couldn’t find anyone outside, so he went to the front door of the house and knocked on the door with a single knock.

After Stevens knocked the porch light came on and the door opened. When the door opened, Bradley Gene Hall, 38, immediately fired a shot that hit Deputy Stevens in the chest from a .357 caliber revolver handgun.

The round went through the first layer of his bullet proof vest and hit the second panel.

Deputy Stevens returned fire and was able to retreat with minor injuries. Hall was not injured during the altercation and was arrested by Deputy Stevens.

He was formally charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Capital Murder.

On September 17, 2019, Bradley Gene Hall appeared in White County Circuit Court and pled guilty to the charges of Criminal Attempt to Commit Capital Murder, a Class A felony and a Felony with a Firearm Enhancement Penalty, a class B felony. Hall was sentenced to 20 years as a result of the Criminal Attempt to Commit Capital Murder and 15 years on the Firearm Enhancement.