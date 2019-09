JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman he was dating.

Terrance Taylor appeared in Craighead County Circuit Court Friday morning where he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Shonda Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was found murdered on March 2018 in her home on Gilbert Street in Jonesboro.

