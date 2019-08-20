Man presumed drowned on Bull Shoals Lake

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (News release) – Authorities are continuing their search efforts today to locate a presumed drowning victim on Bull Shoals Lake.

On Monday, August 19th at approximately 12:52 PM, authorities were notified of a possible drowning in the area of the Lakeview Marina on Bull Shoals Lake, which is near the Bull Shoals Dam.

It was reported that 64 year old RALPH RUSH of Lakeview was seen by a witness near the water’s edge around 10:00 AM using a red walker.

Approximately two hours later the walker was found in the water, as was a submerged cell phone. RUSH’S wallet containing his driver license and cash was located near the water’s edge.

A search and recovery effort was initiated and continues today. Underwater sonar, underwater cameras, and divers are being utilized in varying depths of water. Personnel from the Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Game and Fish, U. S. Army Corp of Engineers, and volunteers are undertaking the search.