Man robbed in Little Rock, suspect arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed another person.

According to a Little Rock police report, officers received a call about a disturbance with a weapon around 2:55 Monday afternoon at the 220 block of E. 7th Street.

The victim told police a man approached him while he was sitting in his vehicle. The victim said the man had a gun and demanded his belongings.

The suspect took some things from the glove box, the victim told police.

In the report, police say cards and money were taken from the victim.

Officers found the suspect, later identified as Phillip Gembarski, near the 800 block of E. 6th Street. Police say Gembarski was not wearing the black sleeveless shirt that he was not described wearing. According to the report, Gembarski told officers that he sold his shirt to someone for five dollars. Officers say they later found the shirt in a dumpster.

Police say the stolen items were returned to the victim.

Gembarski is being held the Pulaski County Jail and faces aggravated robbery and other charges.