Man robs store wearing Gorilla mask and gloves

HELENA WEST HELENA, Ark. – A tall man robbed a store while wearing a gorilla mask and gloves that resembled gorilla hands.

Early Saturday morning a man walked into Jordan’s Tobacco Super Center and demanded money. He kept one of his hands in his pocket, leading the two clerks to believe that he had a gun.

He ordered the clerks to get the money out of the safe, which they did.

After the clerk handed the money to the male, the male ordered them to get on the ground and then ran out of the store.

One of the clerks followed after him as he ran and saw him getting into what she thought was an older model white Chevrolet Malibu, with a paper tag bearing the numbers 5C16RO covering a license plate.

Officers ran the tag number, but it came back with no record.

This incident is still under investigation at this time.