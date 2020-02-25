Man shoots himself after exchanging gunfire with police, authorities say

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — A man is dead after barricading himself inside his home, shooting at police and threatening to harm his wife.

On February 22, 2020 at about 9:45 pm, the White County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Aubrellyn Camp, 61, of Mountain Home regarding a Domestic Disturbance. Deputies learned that the homeowner, Michael Leroy Camp, 64, was brandishing a firearm and firing shots from within the residence and was threatening to harm his wife.

Deputies arrived at the residence where Camp moved from the residence and barricaded himself inside his shop building on the same property. Camp refused to come out and gunfire was exchanged after Camp fired at members of the White County Sheriff’s Office, however, no one was injured during the exchange.

Several other agencies to include the Arkansas State Police and the Pangburn Police Department responded to scene where a perimeter was set up.

The White County Sheriff’s Department Hostage Negotiation Team along with Special Response Team was activated and responded to the scene.

A short time later, Camp came out from the shop building holding a firearm to his head where he ultimately shot himself.

NorthStar, who was waiting a short distance away, acted quickly and provided medical assistance. Camp was taken to the White County Unity Medical Center where his death was pronounced.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division responded and is investigation the incident.

This case is still ongoing.