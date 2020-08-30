Man shot and killed outside West Little Rock restaurant Saturday night, another man arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A young man is dead and another man in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of Twin Peaks on Shackleford Drive late Saturday night.

25-year-old Kentarius Scott died at the scene.

21-year-old Darean Moore has been arrested as a part of the investigation.

It happened just after 11:00 p.m.

Deadly shooting outside Twin Peaks, Saturday, August 29th, 11:14 p.m.

Police responded to a shooting call and found Mr. Scott lying in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives interviewed witnesses, reviewed evidence, and began looking for Darean Moore.

Police say they believe there was an argument, followed by the shooting, and that Moore walked away from the area.

He was located at a gas station on Galloway Road in North Little Rock.

Arkansas State Police and North Little Rock police assisted in locating and arresting Moore.

Darean Moore is expected to be charged with first degree murder, according to a release from the Little Rock Police Department.

He is being held in the Pulaski County jail.

Kentarius Scott’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The investigation is continuing.

Relatives have been notified.