Man shot in back in LR drive-by shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police responded to a call about a shooting late Sunday evening that left one injured.

When police arrived at the scene they found Darren Lewis who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to Baptist Hospital and police say his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police investigated the scene and talked to Melvin Swanigan who saw the shooting.

During the investigation police made contact with Ulysses Neyland who ran when he was questioned by police.

Neyland is now in custody and is being questioned, police say.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.