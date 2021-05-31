Man shot in face in Little Rock Sunday shooting

Little Rock police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that happened near 40th and Malloy Street.

Officers responded to a shots fire call in the area around 11:35 p.m.

According to a Little Rock police report, a man told police he was in his living room and heard what sounded like 10 gunshots from outside.

The man told police he went upstairs and found a bullet hole inside his bedroom wall. The man believes that his home was hit by gunfire after hearing the shots outside. He told police that two women and a child were inside the home during the incident.

Authorities found two bullet holes on the south side of the house.

Police were then dispatched to a local hospital about a possible shooting victim. A man told police he was taking out the trash and saw a group of people in front of a home the 4000 block of Malloy Street. The man told police he heard multiple gunshots and felt he had been shot, according to the incident report.

The man believes he saw a white Jeep Grand Cherokee leave the scene at a high rate of speed. The victim also told police that he believes his neighbor took him to the hospital after being shot in the face and right arm. Security told the police that the victim was dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person driving a black SUV.

In the report, police said they blood and multiple rifle and pistol spent shell casings in the front yard of a home in the 4000 block of Malloy Street.

As crime scene officials and detectives en route to the location, officers were called to another hospital about a possible shooting report.

When police arrived at the scene, they talked with a teen. She told police while she was standing outside her car, which was parked at Exxon at Colonel Glenn and John Barrow, she saw a white sedan drive north on John Barrow and started to see flashing lights heard gunshots coming from the vehicle.

The teen said she saw occupants inside the car were shooting at her, then she ducked under her vehicle while two children were inside.

The teen told the police that the suspects initially began shooting at her, she got into the car and tried to drive off, then the white sedan started to chase them. The teen reportedly pulled in front of a home on Malloy Street and all three ran from the car. She told police she received a scrap to her knee and arm from the incident and that the two children were uninjured. She called a friend to pick her car up and to take her to her mother’s home on Tall Pine Cove before being taken to the hospital for the scraps.

Officers responded to Tall Pine Cove and found the vehicle. Police saw bullet holes on the passenger side of the windshield, both passenger side doors, rear passenger side wheel and passenger side of the trunk.

The car was towed to the crime scene for further investigation. If you have any information on this shooting, call the Little Rock Police Department