Man shot in leg during robbery attempt

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police were dispatched to a shooting on the 3000 block of Cobb Street.

When officers arrived they approached a 42-year-old man who told police that he was going into his house when an unknown black male walked towards him and said “Give me all you got (explicit).”

The man told police that he looked at the suspect, who was pointing a gun, and said “I ain’t giving you (explicit).”

The man told police the suspect kept walking towards him and shot him in the upper left thigh. The man told police when the suspect got close to him, the man said he grabbed the suspect and threw him against his house and grill.

The man told police that he tried to take the suspects gun away, but the suspect got away from him and ran through the woods.

Officers searched for shell casings at the scene, but were unable to find it due to leaves and debris on the ground.

Officers put out a BOLO on the suspect.

The gun shot was not life threatening.

MEMS arrived and took the man to UAMS for treatment.