Man stabbed in hotel, daughter calls 911

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man staying at a hotel with his 9-year-old daughter was stabbed by a woman.

Allah Akbar, 56, was left bleeding after being stabbed in his hotel room at the 10200 Interstate 30 Cimmaron Inn in Little Rock.

His 9-year-old daughter quickly alerted the police after calling 911.

When police arrived they said Akbar was suffering from multiple lacerations and puncture wounds.

Akbar was taken to UAMS for medical attention.

The 9-year-old girl was interviewed and then given to her mother.

The police observed on hotel cameras that a woman wearing a black tank top and shorts was seen leaving the room shortly after the stabbing, and appeared to be partially covered in blood.

The investigation is still on going and police have not yet found a suspect.