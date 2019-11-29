Man stabbed multiple times, suspect in custody

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man has been hospitalized after another man stabbed him multiple times.

Police say, Francisco Acuna, 22, was arrested near the scene as police were arriving.

Police arrived shortly before 3:00 a.m. to the 11000 block of Appomattox Drive.

Witnesses told police there was a fight in the front yard of that location.

The 19-year-old victim was stabbed once in the arm and once in the chest. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Acuna is expected to face a First Degree Battery charge.

Police are still investigating.

