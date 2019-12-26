LR man stabbed to death in Bentonville, suspect arrested

The man is believed to be armed with a knife and should not be approached.

UPDATE:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (News Release) — Suspect has been arrested and identified as Anthony Wayne Ballett, age 39, of Rogers.

Anthony Wayne Ballett

He has been arrested via traffic stop by the Arkansas State Police on HWY 43 between Maysville and Cherokee City.

UPDATE:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (News Release) — On December 26, 2019 at 9:05 AM, Officers responded to the area of 502 SE B Street regarding an adult male with multiple stab wounds.

Officers arrived and discovered an adult male deceased with multiple stab wounds in a grassy area near 502 SE B Street.

The suspect left on foot prior to officer’s arrival. The suspect is described as an adult black male last seen wearing a red jacket or top.

The victim has been identified as Keundra Allen, age 25, of Little Rock. The investigation is active and ongoing.

ORIGINAL:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Bentonville Police are investigating a stabbing in the 500 block of SE B Street that left one man dead.

Police received a call at 9:05 a.m. Thursday about a stabbing.

When police arrived on scene they found a man outside who had been stabbed multiple times, according to Sgt. Gene Page with Bentonville Police.

Police are looking for an adult black male, possibly wearing a red jacket who took off on foot before police arrived, according to Page.

Page said the man is believed to be armed with a knife and should not be approached.

If you have any information about the deadly stabbing to contact Bentonville Police.

