Man suffers gunshot wounds in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A shooting in Little Rock leaves one man with non-life threatening injuries.

On September 11 around 7:00 p.m. officers responded to South Maple in reference to a shooting.

Jerrod Ellison, 32, was approached by a man who told Ellison that he was going to shoot him. Ellison began driving away when the suspect started shooting at Ellison. Ellison was hit twice.

Two people who were with Ellison witnessed the shooting. After the shooting the two witnesses and Ellison got into a car and drove off. The witnesses were said to not be in the car when Ellison arrived to UAMS.

Officers later found both witnesses and took them to the station for questioning.

Officers later acquired video footage from an employee who worked at a store in the location of the shooting. While watching the video footage the police see another person with the suspect who shot Ellison.

They both left the scene in a 2013 black, four door Volkswagen Passat with license number 444XUP.

The first suspect is described to be a black male with black long hair, medium build with brown eyes and wearing a light blue t-shirt and black pants.

The person who was seen with the suspect is described to be a black male, with short black straight hair and brown eyes, wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

If you have any information about this case contact the Little Rock Police Department.