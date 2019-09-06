Man suffers pierced lung in Little Rock stabbing, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man was stabbed early Friday morning in Little Rock.

Around 7 this morning, officers went to Baptist Hospital where they found Jeremy Simmons, 31, who said that he was walking down Broadway Street near the 700 block when he was stabbed from behind.

He fell to the ground, scratching his face. Simmons said that after he fell he stood up and looked over his shoulder and saw the suspect running away.

Simmons and the officers were told by medical personnel that Simmons’ lung had been pierced. Simmons was stabbed twice, once on his left shoulder and then on his lower back to the right of his spine.

Officers were unable to find anything on Broadway.

If you have any information about this incident you are told to contact the Little Rock Police Department.