Man wanted in connection with Louisiana murders arrested in Arkadelphia

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — A man is in custody as a result of work done by authorities in two states.

Mario Jones, Jr. was wanted on murder charges out of Ouachita Parish, Louisiana.

He is expected to face two counts of second degree murder and one count of attempted second degree murder.

Tuesday, the United States Marshals Service, Western Louisiana Violent Offender Task Force contacted the Western Arkansas Task Force regarding the search for Jones.

Jones had been traced to a motel in Arkadelphia.

He was taken into custody without incident.

The U. S. Marshals in Western Arkansas and Louisiana were assisted by the Arkadelphia Police Department and the Clark County Sheriff’s Department.