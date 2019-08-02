Man wanted in Texas arrested in Arkansas by US Marshals

TEXARKANA, Ark.- A man wanted by Texas authorities on Aggravated Sexual Assault and Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon charges was arrested Friday morning by the US Marshals and the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force.

US Marshals say Lacurtis Jackson was arrested in the 2300 block of 13th Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Jackson was wanted out of Tarrant County, Texas on warrants issued on July 25.

Jackson was taken to the Miller County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition proceedings.

The Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force is led by the US Marshals Service and is comprised of members from the following agencies: Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Community Corrections-SRT, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Bentonville Police Department, Greenwood Police Department, Springdale Police Department, US State Department-DSS, Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ashley County Sheriff’s Office. The mission of the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force is to arrest suspects wanted for violent offenses.