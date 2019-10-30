Manhunt underway for suspect involved in shooting

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office and the Dog Tracking Team from the North Central Arkansas Department of Corrections have been searching for a suspect involved in an early morning shooting since 9:15 a.m.

The search is concentrated in an area near CR 502 in the Promise Land area, northwest Baxter County.

The suspect is Alton Bruce Cooke, 28, and he is considered armed and dangerous.

He is 6 foot 3 inches, 210 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. this morning on highway 178 West in Midway. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim and her male passenger, turned from Highway 5 North onto Highway 178.

The suspect, driving a 2009 red GMC, intentionally rammed her vehicle. A short distance later the suspect rammed her vehicle a second time causing her to wreck in a yard near the Midway Post Office.

The suspect then fired multiple shots into the victims vehicle and fled the area. Both victims were injured from the gunshots and were taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center where they were treated and released.

Indications are the female victim and suspect had a past relationship.

No further information has been released at this time.