FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore linebacker Mani Powell will enter his name in the transfer portal.

Powell, 6-3, 231, played in 10 games this season and compiled five tackles. That is after seeing action in 11 games in 2022 on special teams with no stats.

Powell signed with Arkansas out of Fayetteville High School in the Class of 2022. Prior to his senior season, Powell played at Canton (Ohio) McKinley.

Click here for his post on X announcing his intentions to enter transfer portal.

Powell is the third linebacker to enter the transfer portal. He joins Chris Paul Jr. and Jordan Crook. Others leaving Arkansas are wide receiver Sam Mbake and defensive back Jaylen Lewis.