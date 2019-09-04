Man’s car egged three times in a week in west Little Rock neighborhood

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Frustration surrounding a popular neighborhood prank has risen to a hard boil.

Little Rock police are investigating several cases of cars getting egged in west Little Rock.

Chris Perry lives in the St. Charles subdivision. He says his black Chevy Camaro has been hit three times in a week.

“Here’s one of them,” Perry says pointing to an egg shell lying in his front lawn.

“I just left it here in the yard.”

Perry showed us photos that reveal when the damage on his car was fresh. The egg has dried on his car’s black paint, causing the paint to crack and tear off.

“Well, it kind of pisses you off,” Perry says.

Perry has noticed other cars in his neighborhood with egg residue left on them as well.

We pulled at least one other report filed with LRPD in which a man claimed his car was hit with eggs in the Villages of Wellington neighborhood, not far from St. Charles.

Perry says his driveway is too steep to pull his sportscar up into his garage, so it remains on the curbside; however, he doesn’t know for how much longer.

For now, Perry hopes for the best and leaves this message to whoever is tossing trouble his way:

“Do it to your mom or dad’s car and see how mom or dad acts.”