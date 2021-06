DUMAS, Ark. – As many parts of the Natural State see flash flooding, Dumas has standing water in many areas with several roadways shut down.

FLOODING in Dumas this morning is still widespread off Highway 65. A foot of rain was dumped here- fortunately it’s not raining now. The water is just below a mailbox and clearly higher than some houses. #arwx pic.twitter.com/eG2hQU4oS0 — Mandy Noell (@MandyNoell) June 9, 2021

Different perspective here of Highway 65 in Dumas. pic.twitter.com/wAuUdm85f3 — Mandy Noell (@MandyNoell) June 9, 2021

Flooding being described as widespread just off Highway 65 in Dumas with homes, farming equipment, and vehicles standing amongst the water.

I wear a size women’s 6-7. @MaxTFilms wears a men’s 12, and graciously lent me his enormous rain boots to waddle and hobble around in. pic.twitter.com/2CPcvZX93k — Mandy Noell (@MandyNoell) June 9, 2021

Many areas where the water has receded is also showing a huge collection of trash in more populated areas.