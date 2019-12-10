Maumelle firefighters will be “home” for Christmas

MAUMELLE, Ark. (News Release) — A Christmas wish came true as all of the fire companies assigned to Maumelle Fire Station 2 have returned to their firehouse on Club Manor Drive. Members of Engine Company 2 moved back into station’s living quarters on Saturday and Tower Company 2 did the same Sunday.

Fire Station 2 was closed on September 26 after air sampling tests revealed the presence of mold that could exacerbate allergies and health issues for firefighters working there.

The department worked with several organizations following the closure to identify the cause of the mold and what remediation or prevention actions might be necessary. Following several inspections, it is believed that performance issues with the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system allowed moisture to build in the attic, which resulted in the elevated mold counts.

Before firefighters were cleared to move back into the station, changes were made to improve the building’s air filtration. Additional air testing following the improvements showed a greater than 98% reduction in mold spores. Additionally, the station is currently equipped with data loggers to continuously measure temperature and humidity levels throughout the building.

The station was completely shut down for more than three weeks until

Engine Company 2 was able to return – sort of – on October 29. Not allowed to occupy the living quarters, firefighters lived inside a rented camper located next to their fire engine inside of the station’s apparatus bay.