Maumelle Interchange on Interstate 40 now open

MAUMELLE, Ark. – The long-awaited Maumelle Intercharge on Interstate 40 officially opened early Thursday morning.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) announced the update via Twitter:

A ribbon-cutting had been held on Wednesday and the opening was expected to take place soon after. However, ARDOT crews still had some final tasks to complete, so the opening was delayed.

The project, which includes new ramps and a widening of Counts Massie Road took about a year to complete.

It’s hoped the new exit will provide some relief to rush hour traffic jams on Maumelle Boulevard.