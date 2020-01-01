Maumelle man killed in plane crash in Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – A man from Maumelle died in a plane crash in Kansas.

The crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in a field near the Johnson County Executive Airport.

A crash report shows 48-year-old Jonathan Vannatta was flying a single engine plane. It took off from the airport, then began to fall straight down.

According to WDAF, firefighters used chemicals to put out the fire about 20 minutes later. Vanatta and a passenger, 43-year-old Darcy Matthews, did not survive.

At this time, authorities do not know what caused the crash.