Maumelle police investigating report of New Year’s gunfire at home of LRPD officer

MAUMELLE, Ark. –A Little Rock police officer’s conduct is being reviewed following the investigation of gunfire early in the morning of New Year’s Day.

Maumelle police responded to a shots fired call at a home just after midnight on January 1st.

A caller reported 45 to 60 muzzle flashes from the backyard of that address.

Police also heard gunfire as they responded.

Officers say they smelled burnt gunpowder and say they could see shell casings in the yard.

Police spoke with the homeowner, who they later determined to be Lieutenant Michael Ford, Public Information Officer for the Little Rock Police Department.

Ford denied he or anyone at the home had fired the shots, according to the report.

The incident report lists two offenses: discharging a weapon, which is a violation of a city ordinance; and obstruction of governmental operations, a misdemeanor.

If found responsible, Ford could face fines in excess of $1,600.00, according to the report.

A spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, Officer Eric Barnes, replied to a request for information regarding the incident report:



“The incident is being reviewed by our Professional Standards Section (Internal Affairs).

He (Lieutenant Ford) has not been placed on Administrative Leave.”

We have also reached out to Lieutenant Ford for comment.