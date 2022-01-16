Maumelle police say they have found the body of missing paddleboarder Ashley Haynes

MAUMELLE, Ark. – Police in Maumelle said they have found the body of a paddleboarder who first went missing Wednesday.

In a release, Capt. David Collins with the Maumelle Police Department said the body of Ashley Haynes was found around noon Sunday in the water on the north side of the Arkansas River.

This was in the area where authorities had been searching for Haynes for three days.

Collins said a search party discovered the body and notified police.

He noted that there did not appear to be any signs of foul play and that the body would be turned over to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further investigation.

Haynes was first reported missing Wednesday after not returning home from paddle boarding on the river. Late Friday, authorities said they were ending the active search and moving to a recovery effort.

Police are continuing their investigation, and officials ask that anyone with any information on this incident reach out directly to the Maumelle Police Department or to Capt. Dustin Ivey at 501-960-3629.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.