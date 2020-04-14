Maumelle woman donates meals and snack bags to healthcare workers on front lines of COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For healthcare workers battling COVID-19, even the simplest things can bring a smile to their faces. One Maumelle woman is showing her appreciation for nurses and doctors by delivering meals and snack bags to hospitals across Little Rock.

Boxes and boxes of snacks fill Jacki Bruning’s garage in Maumelle.

“These are basically just for medical professionals that don’t have time to eat a meal,” Bruning said.

From putting together bags of goodies to delivering meals, Bruning has made it her mission to put a smile on the faces of those on the front lines of COVID-19.

“The rest of us are locked in our homes they are locked in a life-threatening situation. Anything we can do to support them is just I think really important,” Bruning said.

It’s a passion that goes beyond this pandemic. Bruning says her respect for healthcare workers began seven years ago when her son had his accident.

“He’s now a quad so we have been very entrenched with nurses and doctors. I know how hard they work. I know how good they are and we had to help.” Bruning said.

Seeing the impact they’ve had in her family, she now wants to be there for them in their time of need.

“If you are going 24-7 and you don’t have time to eat just to have somebody bring you a decent meal that’s not a sandwich or something out of a vending machine that means a lot to them right now,” Bruning said.

With a simple post on Facebook, she’s had donations from friends, neighbors and even strangers.

“I’m not surprised at all. People are just so generous and giving they just need to know how to do it,” Bruning said.

From the pictures and the thank you notes, she just hopes a simple meal shows how much she appreciates their hard work and sacrifice.

“Thank you. That’s really all we can say and just try and support you out here,” Bruning said

With the help of all the donations, Bruning has donated 400 meals and 250 snack bags in just the last three weeks.