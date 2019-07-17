Mayor of Little Rock proposes police citizens review; Concerns from Police Union

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mayor Frank Scott Junior of Little Rock introduced a proposal on July 16 that would create the cities first police citizens review board.

It would assure that investigations are accurate, complete, thorough, objective and impartial. They will take complaints regarding use of force, discrimination or corruption. Those findings would then be sent to city leaders, including the police chief.

The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police (LRFOP) says that it has some concerns about wordage, that could undermine due process.

Ronnie Morgan the President of LRFOP said, “From what I read in the ordinance, their meetings and their review is open to the public so there could be some concern that whatever findings good, bad or indifferent came out in that public forum could bleed over into any appeal process before the Civil Service Commission.”

The board will be made up of five members. The Police Union expressed concerns about checks and balances with the appointment of those members.

They say the mayor has been receptive and is willing to sit down and discuss concerns.