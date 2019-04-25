Mayor: Teardowns aim to build up Morrilton community

MORRILTON, Ark.– The City of Morrilton tore down a condemned home this week.

While progress may mean the beginning of something, it also means the end of others.

It’s a balancing act the mayor has dealt with as he tries to grow the city that once boomed.

Morrilton is trying to igniting hope of a brighter future in town, but that also means removing parts of it as well.

We learned this is the third place in less than 6 months that the small Conway County city’s knocked down.

The mayor explained the teardowns are meant to build something up.

We met Nancy Byers as she sat on her porch with her husband of more than 50 years.

“I like out here because it’s quiet. You don’t have to worry about thugs taking from you,” said said.

The couple’s seen a lot from their home of 47 years.

“A lot. A whole lot,” she said as she laughed.

Her husband added, “Like I said Morrilton used to be Morrilton.”

This week around the corner the couple’s heard a new noise coming from West Rock Street.

The city tore down a condemned home on that street that code enforcement explained poses a danger to the public and bring down property values.

Mayor Allen Lipsmeyer said, “We’ve got the dump truck. We got the track hoes. We got the people. We got the landfill so it doesn’t cost us anything.”

We met with the mayor Thursday afternoon.

He said the city has knocked down 4 to 5 condemned places each year as part of a bigger mission in town.

He said, “It gives our neighborhoods hope that we’re cleaning up these eyesores. Then they start doing work and start fixing up their houses. It’s contagious.”

He showed us where business plans to move downtown as he explained his overall hope to strengthen the city that once boomed decades ago.

“The big picture is we’re trying to create an atmosphere that makes people want to come to Morrilton and want to do business and want to live here,” Mayor Lipsmeyer said.

He said he hopes someone will rebuild on the empty lots and help the growth of the city.

Nancy Byers said, “I don’t see that right now. It might. I don’t see it right now.”

The mayor said if not then he hopes it at least will renew hope to neighbors like them that more will come to Morrilton.

The mayor told us in the nearly 5 years he’s that job that he’s calculated that more than $500 million has been invested into the city that he runs.