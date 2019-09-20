Mayoral candidate criticizes funding of King Cotton Classic

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- The King Cotton Youth Basketball Tournament promises to be back and better this year.

The tournament is put on by Go Forward Pine Bluff.

A mayoral candidate and alderman recently criticized the funding it gets.

Go Forward tells Fox16 this event was part of the deal when it started this revitalization push.

“The community is behind this,” says Ryan Whatley with Go Forward Pine Bluff. “It was part of the reason why they passed the GoForward Pine Bluff tax initiative, and we want to keep honoring that campaign promise we made to them.”

Twelve teams from across the country will play at the convention center this December.