Medical marijuana has made $10.06 million in total sales

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than 1,400 pounds of medical marijuana have been sold in the natural state, which has made $10.06 million in total sales.

TOTAL SALES

Doctor’s Orders (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold a total of 131.23 pounds of medical marijuana.

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold a total of 489.60 pounds of medical marijuana.

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold a total of 103.21 pounds of medical marijuana.

Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold a total of 100.98 pounds of medical marijuana.

Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold a total of 196.83 pounds of medical marijuana.

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold a total of 120.84 pounds of medical marijuana.

The Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold a total of 161.40 pounds of medical marijuana.

The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold a total of 91.21 pounds of medical marijuana.

Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold a total of 15.89 pounds of medical marijuana.