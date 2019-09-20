Medical marijuana has made $10.06 million in total sales

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than 1,400 pounds of medical marijuana have been sold in the natural state, which has made $10.06 million in total sales.

TOTAL SALES

Doctor’s Orders (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold a total of 131.23 pounds of medical marijuana.

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold a total of 489.60 pounds of medical marijuana.

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold a total of 103.21 pounds of medical marijuana.

Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold a total of 100.98 pounds of medical marijuana.

Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold a total of 196.83 pounds of medical marijuana.

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold a total of 120.84 pounds of medical marijuana.

The Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold a total of 161.40 pounds of medical marijuana.

The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold a total of 91.21 pounds of medical marijuana.

Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold a total of 15.89 pounds of medical marijuana.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Lottery News Local News