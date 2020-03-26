Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas see largest single day with customer spending totaling $565K on March 20

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas have registered their largest single day with $565,000 spent for 92 pounds of product on March 20.

That’s according to the Department of Finance & Administration in its Thursday release of updated figures from dispensaries across the state.

The state’s first dispensary opened in May 2019. Since then, Arkansans have spent $53.74 million to obtain 8,439 pounds of medical marijuana.

There are currently 21 dispensaries open for business across the state.

TOTAL MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES THROUGH MARCH 22, 2020

Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 419.57 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold 1,774.15 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 279.33 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 310.80 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 752.75 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 664.23 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 892.69 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 750.79 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 758.90 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 640.55 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 278.01 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 288.72 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 110.80 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 243.51 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 50.88 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 14.23 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 127.84 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 43.17 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company sold 15.21 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company sold 6.70 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17 (2020), the company sold 16.19 pounds of medical marijuana.