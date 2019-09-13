Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas total $9.1 million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas are $9.1 million and more than 1,275 pounds have been sold.

The Department of Finance & Administration says the state’s ninth dispensary, Acanza, will officially open Saturday in Fayetteville.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is working to confirm the inspection date for Harvest Cannabis Dispensary in Conway.

The Department of Finance & Administration released the following totals representing sales through close of business Thursday:

Since Doctor’s Orders (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold a total of 127.38 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold a total of 464.61 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold a total of 96.16 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold a total of 93.50 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold a total of 175.51 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold a total of 107.08 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold a total of 135.47 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold a total of 75.59 pounds of medical marijuana.