Medical marijuana sales surpass 7,000 pounds, over $46M

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The total medical marijuana sales in Arkansas now has reached over 7,000 pounds.

Since the first dispensary opened in May 2019, patients have spent approximately $46.26 million to obtain 7,215 pounds of medical marijuana.

While there are 33 licensed dispensaries across the state, 19 are currently serving patients.

The remaining 14 are in varying stages of development.

Natural State Medical Group (Alexander) and Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) have requested final inspection and are expected to receive approval to open soon.

TOTAL MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES THROUGH MARCH 3, 2020

Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 373.94 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold 1,576.97 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 263.42 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 280.00 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 690.30 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 595.57 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 757.83 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 659.00 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 669.93 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 553.61 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 209.64 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 222.00 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 83.26 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 178.65 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 30.90 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 8.61 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 74.68 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 17.92 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company sold 5.40 pounds of medical marijuana.

Combined, this is more than 7,251 pounds of medical marijuana and $46.26 million in total sales.