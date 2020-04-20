MEMS legacy passes away

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Saying goodbye to a loved one who has passed is never easy. It’s even more difficult when having to follow social distancing guidelines.

That was the case today for family and friends of James Taylor Cantrell Sr.

He recently passed away and left behind a legacy especially in the medical field.

He was responsible for starting the Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services or as you may know MEMS.

Due to the impact, he had on countless lives and the state of Arkansas his family with the help of Roller Funeral Homes held a social distancing visitation today.

His family wanted friends, loved ones and those in the medical field to safely say goodbye and pay their respects one at a time while maintaining social distancing.