Miranda Lambert coming to Verizon Arena, January 23

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Miranda Lambert will be at Verizon Arena on January 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Special guests Cody Johnson and Lanco will be performing as well.

The tickets will go on sale next Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m. and will vary from $39.75 to $94.75 plus applicable service charges.

Tickets are available at the Arena box office, online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.livenation.com.

Miranda Lambert has found the perfect way to nurture two of her passions, music and mutts, through a partnership with the Humane Society of Pulaski County at the “Fill the Little Red Wagon” activation, located on-site at HSPC (14600 Colonel Glenn Rd, Little Rock) and at the entrance of the arena before the show.