LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are searching for a missing 16-year-old that was last seen on March 15.

Around 3:00 a.m. Gavin Vaughn left his house in an unknown direction.

Gavin Vaughn

Gavin is 6’01” and 130 pounds.

If anyone comes into contact with Gavin you are asked to call police and return him to 4 Valley Estates Dr.

You can also contact Detective Richard Hilgeman at 501-404-3042, Detective Randy Dearing at 501-404-3014 or any Violent Crimes Detective at 501-404-3051.