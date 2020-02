CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. — A man is missing from Calhoun County and was last seen on January 6.

55-year-old Carl Crawford from Hampton was last seen leaving the VA hospital in Little Rock.

Crawford has tattoos on both arms and shoulders, and has a scar on his abdomen.

If you or anyone you know has seen or has information on the whereabouts of Carl DeWayne Crawford, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 798-2323 or the Morgan Nick Foundation at (479) 632-6382.