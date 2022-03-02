UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, Guidry’s body was found this morning behind her residence. According to deputies, her death appears to be due to accidental drowning. Her body has been sent for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, as of approximately 10 AM, Guidry has been found deceased. We will keep you updated as we receive more information.

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 53-year-old Stephanie Guidry. Guidry is described as a White female, standing five feet and nine inches tall, and weighing 140 pounds.

She was last seen at her residence in the Pleasure Island community on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at approximately 11 AM. If you know the whereabouts of Guidry, please call the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-368-3124.