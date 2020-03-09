Family asking for help finding missing Benton man

BENTON, Ark.- A Benton family is asking for your help after their loved one went missing.

Olean McDonald, Jr. has been missing for a week, according to his wife.

Haylie McDonald says her husband drives a blue 2009 Dodge Journey.

He is also without some important medication.

Haylie McDonald says she last saw him on a Sunday when he left the house for something and never returned.

“We just want him to come home,” says Haylie McDonald. “We miss him. We need him here.”

If you have seen him or have any information regarding his whereabouts, call Benton Police.