Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police say they located her body today. Detectives believe that her death was a result of suicide.

Original:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police took to twitter asking for help from the community to locate Ms. Larissa Chin, 39, 5’5″ and around 190 pounds.

Chin’s last known location was on Sept. 27 at 9601 Baptist Health Drive.

If anyone has any information on her or where she may be you are asked to call 501-404-3014.