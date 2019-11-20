Mister Rogers sweater drive: Kids and moms getting out of domestic violence need sweaters this winter

CABOT, Ark.- A Mister Rogers sweater drive is happening at the Lonoke Co. Library System. So, if you have sweaters you’d like to get off your hands, there are plenty of local people who could really use them this season.

TV networks AETN and PBS have partnered with the libraries, making the Mister Rogers sweater drive happen for local people in need.

Each branch will donate those sweaters to a local charity. This year, the branch in Cabot wants theirs to go to women and children- the victims of domestic violence, at Lonoke County Safe Haven.

You can take your sweaters to any one of the library branches there in the county. It’s going on through the month of November.