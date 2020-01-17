MLK holiday events scheduled in central Arkansas

Below is a list of events that are taking place on January 20 to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

CONWAY, Ark. — In Conway starting at 10:00 a.m. at City Hall in downtown Conway is a community walk. The city ask you to park your cars at the Faulkner County Library on 1900 Tyler Street. There will be shuttles from the library to the march starting point beginning at 9 a.m.

There will also be a celebration ceremony at 11:00 a.m. at the Faulkner COunty Library at 1900 Tyler Street.

CONWAY, Ark. — The University of Central Arkansas is hosting service day activities to commemorate MLK day.

UCA will be hosting volunteer activities in honor of the 25 annual Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service.

On Monday, January, 20 from noon to 3:00 p.m. volunteers will be meeting at the Conway Ministry Center to clean and prepare warming stations for homeless patrons to use and to make fire kits for the un-sheltered homeless. The center is located at 701 Polk Street.

“We are really honored to be able to participate in this national day of service, which will allow our students and community members to make a positive difference in memory of so many others who have done the same,” said Lesley Graybeal, director of Service-Learning at UCA.

Service-day activities are open to community volunteers and participants. Anyone who wishes to volunteer can sign up by visiting uca.edu/go/servicedays or by contacting Victoria Mays at 501-852-0245.

The Corporation for National and Community Service is a federal agency that leads the annual MLK Day of Service, working with thousands of nonprofit groups, faith-based organizations, schools and businesses nationwide.

For more information about the MLK Day of Service and what’s taking place across the country, visit MLKDay.gov

Multiple events are taking place in Little Rock to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission will be hosting service projects, inspirational gospel concerts, and tribute to fathers as part of King Holiday lineup of activities.

Fatherhood is the celebrated theme of the 2020 King Holiday hosted by the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission.

Tracy Martin the father of Trayvon Martin who was killed in 2012 will be speaking at the 2020 King Holiday Day of Impact.

The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission is proud to promote the state’s official King Holiday events honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday, January 20, 2020, King Holiday, Philander Smith College, 900 W Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive, Little Rock, Arkansas 72202, Mims Gymnasium. Doors Open at 12:00 PM, Program Begins at 1:00 PM, the event is free and open to the public.

Rock Region Metro will be providing free bus rides to Philander Smith College on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. day.

The 2020 “A Day of Service” Day of Impact is the largest day of service in the nation honoring Dr. King and will include the following service and arts projects: Free Bus Rides through partnership with Rock Region Metro, Band Showcase, Coat Drive, Blood Drive, Free Haircuts, vendor showcase, free meals, hygiene kits, health and wellness screenings, and an international performing arts showcase. The program will be streamed live by Arkansas Department of Education and AETN at http://video1.aetn.org/adelive.html.

“Dr. King once said, everybody can be great because anybody can serve. We have rebranded as the Day of Impact to highlight the community service opportunities and outreach that we provide through our various partnership. We commit this day to service and youth involvement to make sure that the next generation of young leaders know about the King legacy of service and how he dedicated his life to making the world a better place.” DuShun Scarbrough, Executive Director.

Each year the Commission hosts the official state King Holiday observance “A Day of Service, King Holiday Day of Impact. The Day of Service hosted by the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission has been coined the largest event in the nation honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Cheap Tickets, a national ticket outlet announced the Commission’s “A Day of Service” as the fourth largest destination in the country for volunteerism over the King Holiday weekend. Under the leadership of DuShun Scarbrough who serves as its Executive Director, the Commission has provided thousands of hours of volunteer opportunities for organizations and youth across the state.

Below is a list of service projects hosted by the Commission on the 2020 Day of Impact as a state service agency: Note: Vendor and community services will take place on the campus of Philander Smith College in Sherman Tate Gymnasium

Coats for Kids

Free Bus Rides in partnership with Rock Region Metro

Service Vendor Showcase

Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast

Canned Food Drive

Coats for Kids with Big Brothers and Big Sisters

Free School Supplies

Job Fair

Pro Bono Legal Services

Job and Economic Development Fair

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Veteran Benefits Council

CPR Demonstrations

Free Tax Assistance in partnership with H&R Block

Re-Entry Services

Public Health Education

Disability Advocacy and Awareness Services

Arkansas Department of Human Services SNAP

Healthy Snacks for Youth

Free Meals

Free Haircuts

Free Phones

Health and Hygiene Kits

Preventative Health Screenings

Congressman French Hill will be attending the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission’s 2020 Annual MLK Interfaith Prayer Breakfest. At the even, Congressman Hill will be reading a passage in their annual commemorative interfaith litany.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson will be speaking at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center. Governor Hutchinson will be showing his support for teen volunteers participating in the 2020 MLK Challenge.

As part of the MLK Challenge, teenagers between the ages of 12 and 18 will be spending the day serving the community. In the afternoon, the volunteers will return to Mosaic Templars Cultural Center where the Governor will speak.

The event is at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the Governor will arrive at 3:00 p.m.

The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center is host the MLK challenge every year to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — SpeakUPZee is a community outreach in Little Rock, and they focus on change and create opportunities in hopes of reaching it all back into the community.

On MLK day they will be hosting an annual blanket drive that serves blankets to the homeless population of Little Rock. They are preparing this weekend for this event, and there are various ways you or your organization can serve too.

They are accepting monetary donations, which are tax-deductible, service on the actual day of the event, or providing items such as; blankets, hand warmers, socks, travel-sized sanitary items, small snack items (granola bars, crackers, etc.)

If you decide that this event is something you would like to be apart of or have any questions, please reach out to codirectspeakup@gmail.com, speakupwzee@gmail.com or call 501-310-5495.