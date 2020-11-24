Monday Night Mystery Podcast – Cassie Compton

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – FOX16 News dove into a Monday Night Mystery to discuss the mystery surrounding Cassie Compton.

Compton has been missing since 2014, when the then 15-year-old was last seen outside her Stuttgart home.

The case has picked up national attention with podcasts and TV shows as theories circulate and rumors swirl in the community.

Stuttgart police officials confirm the case is still open and tips continue to come in to investigators.

