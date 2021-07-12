Monday Night Mystery: Alexis Crawford and Herman Hill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Alexis Crawford was pregnant when she was found shot to death inside a home with her two-year-old son alive and unharmed.

The 2012 case turned into a double homicide investigation when Pulaski County deputies also found the body of Herman Hill, 27, inside the same home on Reed Road just outside North Little Rock.

Crawford was 24.

Monday Night Mystery is on the case as Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office detectives hunt for the killer.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.