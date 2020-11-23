Monday Night Mystery: April Andrews

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This month, FOX16 News and KARK 4 News are diving into a Monday Night Mystery.

This Monday, the mystery surrounding April Andrews.

She’s been missing since 2006.

The then 15-year-old was last seen in Pea Ridge, Arkansas.

Andrews was last seen getting into a white pickup truck outside of her parents’ Pea Ridge apartment.

Our Mitch McCoy talks with seasoned police investigators and prosecutors, live on FOX16.com, kark.com and on FOX16 and KARK’s Facebook at 7 p.m. Monday.

Viewers can interact with McCoy and the Monday Night Mystery contributors on Facebook Live using #MondayNightMystery. The contributors will answer questions in real-time and provide expert analysis during the show.

Using the power of their experience cracking cases, they will shed light on what’s likely happening inside the police investigation.

