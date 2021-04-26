Monday Night Mystery Case Update: Kaniya Weddle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State Police confirm Kaniya Weddle, the woman who was last seen in Little Rock, has been found dead.



The 30-year-old disappeared on April 14, 2021. Kaniya was spotted heading out of Bar Louie around 10:30 p.m. on Cantrell to meet friends at another bar but she never made it.





The weekend of April 17, her family gathered at Kaniya’s last known cell phone GPS location. It led to a heavily wooded property off West Maddox Road in Pulaski County.



Arkansas State Police announced that her body was pulled from the St. Francis River late last week. Sheriff’s deputies reported the body was found in a vehicle that was floating near a boat dock, only a short distance away from the Huxtable pumping station.



If anyone has any information, you are asked to call Little Rock Police or Arkansas State Police.