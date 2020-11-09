Monday Night Mystery: Cassie Compton

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This month, FOX16 News is diving into a Monday Night Mystery.

This Monday, we discuss the mystery surrounding Cassie Compton.

She’s been missing since 2014.

The then 15-year-old was last seen outside her Stuttgart home.

The case has picked up national attention with podcasts and TV shows as theories circulate and rumor the community.

Stuttgart Police officials confirm the case is still open and tips continue to come in.

Our Mitch McCoy talks with seasoned police investigators and prosecutors live on FOX16.com and on FOX16’s Facebook at 7 p.m. Monday.

Viewers can interact with McCoy and the Monday Night Mystery contributors on Facebook Live using #MondayNightMystery. The contributors will answer questions in real-time and provide expert analysis during the show.

Using the power of their experience cracking cases, they will shed light on what’s likely happening inside the police investigation.

LATEST POSTS: